Man in US allegedly slices his own genitals & used it to start fire

Man in US allegedly sliced his own genitals off before starting fire

Police in Fort Wayne, Indiana, have accused a 36-year-old man of cutting off his own genitals and then using them to start a fire in his garage.

According to Upper Michigan’s Source, Christopher Peden faces 12 years in prison for the odd crime.

Police found wounded man on road

Court records state that police encountered Peden on 6 May, who claimed he had been stabbed.

He was conveyed to the hospital, during which he told authorities that he had been attacked somewhere in downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana and that he had also been threatened the day prior.

As that happened, police were also responding to an alert of a fire at a garage in the area. The owners say they were alerted to the fire when their neighbours woke them up. They also noted that Peden, a family member of theirs, was missing.

While he was at the hospital, Peden told police that his earlier claims had been dishonest. Instead, he confessed that he had cut off his own genitals with a kitchen knife. He then poured gasoline on it before setting it on fire.

Man faces jail time for arson

Court documents indicate that investigators found evidence at the scene. This included a red plastic gas container, four lighters and a kitchen knife. It was not mentioned whether or not Peden’s genitals were found.

Peden is charged with one count of arson, which carries a prison sentence of up to 12 years. His court case is still ongoing.

Also read: ‘Please help me’: Woman in Japan hands note to shop staff after housemate allegedly sews her lips shut



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