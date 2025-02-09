S’pore man complains his date was unattractive & used him for free dinner, netizens say he deserved it

S’pore man complains his date used him for free dinner

A man in Singapore recently took to social media saying a woman whom he went on a date with had only used him to get a free dinner.

In a video posted on the Instagram page @singapore1hundred, the man claimed he had a “disastrous” date with a “girl” he met on a dating app two weeks prior.

After talking consistently, they agreed to meet up – an idea the woman allegedly suggested.

At the time, the man said he had already expected her not to look exactly like her photo on the dating app.

“Gonna discount 20% off already because most people right now use filter and then bluff,” he said, adding their photo could even be from 10 years ago.

He then shook his head in disbelief when he recalled the moment he met her, describing his date as “hundred percent off” and “jialat” (terrible).

The post has since been shared in the subreddit r/SingaporeRaw with a post caption, “Why SG gals dun date majority of SG uncles”.

Woman ordered expensive dishes from tze char stall

OP then said women usually ask their date where they are going, expecting to be taken to a fancy restaurant.

When he said they were going to a coffee shop nearby as he wanted to eat chicken rice, his date’s jaw allegedly dropped.

At the coffee shop, his date said she was not craving chicken rice and wanted to eat tze char instead.

Expecting her to order hor fun or mi fen, which he said he could still afford, he agreed.

However, the woman did not order the “normal” side dishes as he expected and instead got steamed fish, fried butter prawns, and kailan.

Then, when the 50$ bill came, she allegedly looked at him and stared, waiting for him to pay.

“It was a very boring date,” the man expressed. “I was trying to strike a conversation with her while she’s looking through her phone busily.”

Later, the woman confessed she already had a boyfriend, adding that her boyfriend owned a car. She even told OP that if she were to have a new boyfriend, he must have a car to be able to drive her around.

“I’m trying to be very humble and very nice to her and trying to be a gentleman, but this is what happens in Singapore,” OP remarked.

He added that women like his date are the reason why Singaporean men “gave up” and started dating women from neighbouring countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, and Myanmar.

Netizens say OP & his date deserve each other

The repost on Reddit drew much criticism targeted towards the OP.

Some said OP and the woman deserved each other, as he was also “unattractive” and took her to a coffee shop while she took advantage of him.

A male user even said he wouldn’t date the OP if he were a woman, adding “his ranting reflects his own insecurities and judgmental personality”.

Meanwhile, one commenter defended the man, saying he was just being “financially prudent”.

Another questioned why the woman was going on dates when she already had a boyfriend and suspected she was looking for an “upgrade”.

However, a few – including the user who reposted the video – also believe that the OP only made up the story for entertainment purposes.

