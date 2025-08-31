23-year-old Japanese man falls for classmate’s 83-year-old grandma, couple now lives together

23-year-old Japanese man dates classmate’s grandma

An unusual romance in Japan has gone viral after a young man began dating his classmate’s grandmother, who is 60 years older than him.

The love story between 23-year-old Kofu and 83-year-old Aiko was featured on the Instagram page @mapm147 on 22 Aug, quickly racking up over 877,000 views.

Man says it was ‘love at first sight’ with classmate’s grandma

The pair first met when Kofu visited Aiko’s home with her granddaughter, who happened to be his classmate.

While both said they had fallen in love with each other at first sight, it was Kofu who made the first move.

“It was kind of love at first sight,” he shared. “From the very first impression, I thought she was wonderful. I talked to her quite a bit.”

Meanwhile, Aiko recalled, “He ate really well, he was really kind and cheerful. Since my grandchild is a girl, he was the first boy around. That was also love at first sight.”

Couple has been dating for 5 months

The couple has been together for five months, marking their anniversary on 14 Feb — Valentine’s Day.

Their big confession happened at Disneyland at sunset.

“We had spent the whole day playing, and since my grandchild couldn’t come that day, it was just the two of us. That’s when I completely fell for him,” Aiko revealed.

When asked whether they felt any worries about their 60-year age gap, Aiko admitted initially had some worries, but eventually overcame them.

She now looks forward to waking up with him by her side every morning.

“Having his face so close to mine when I open my eyes makes me happy,” she shared, adding that he also cooks and waits for her in the morning.

For Kofu, Aiko’s coy upward glances are what make him weak in the knees. “Sometimes she does it on purpose, looking up at me like that. I can’t resist it.”

Netizens have mixed opinions on age gap relationship

Unsurprisingly, their romance has drawn mixed reactions online. Many netizens congratulated the couple, saying their joy looked genuine.

“As long as it’s love and no other bad attempts, of course, it’s a blessing. Both people’s faces are really full of joy in love. Congratulations on finding each other,” one user wrote.

However, another said the general opinion on the couple’s relationship would be different if the older person were a man and the younger were a woman.

Meanwhile, some also believe the young man is only in the relationship to have access to the elderly woman’s money.

Featured image adapted from @mapm147 on Instagram.