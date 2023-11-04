58-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Bukit Merah Flat, Police Don’t Suspect Foul Play

Man Found Dead In Bukit Merah Rental Flat On 4 Nov

A 58-year-old man was found dead in a rental flat in Bukit Merah this morning (4 Nov).

According to Shin Min Daily News, police cordoned off a large area outside the unit to conduct investigations.

At least 10 personnel were at the scene gathering information and interrogating individuals.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Dead body of man in 50s found in Bukit Merah unit

Shin Min Daily News reported that the police had been at the scene of the incident since 8am on Saturday (4 Nov) morning.

Officials from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) were also present to cordon off the area for investigations.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), a 58-year-old man was found dead in a rental flat at Block 117 Bukit Merah View.

The deceased was reportedly a bachelor who lived with his friend in the apartment.

Deceased was single & stayed with friend in Bukit Merah unit

When Shin Min reporters visited the scene, they claimed to have seen an elderly man sitting on a chair outside the unit. He appeared to be wearing a top bearing a food delivery platform’s brand name.

Mr Liu (name transliterated from Chinese), who stays on the same floor as the deceased, said he didn’t hear any loud voices or sense anything amiss.

Speaking to reporters, the deceased’s elder sister said her son received a phone call from her brother’s friend at about 7am.

But when she tried calling her brother’s phone, his friend picked up instead. That was when she learned that her brother had passed on.

The sister revealed that the deceased was a cleaner who shared an apartment with a food delivery rider.

Police don’t suspect foul play

In response to 8world News‘ queries, the police said they received an alert regarding the incident at about 9.15am this morning.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found a 58-year-old man lying motionless in a unit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police also arrested a 55-year-old man for suspected drug offences. He was reportedly in the same unit as the deceased.

The police do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations. Since it’s unclear whether the arrested man’s suspected drug offences have any links to the case, let’s refrain from speculating until the authorities release official information.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the deceased. May investigations shed some light on what happened and provide them with greater clarity.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Google Maps.