Retired S’pore PR dies on Tioman Island trip, no foul play suspected

72-year-old Singapore PR on holiday found unconscious on Malaysian beach, pronounced dead

A 72-year-old Singapore permanent resident (PR) died on Tioman Island in Malaysia while on holiday with friends.

The man, identified as retired engineer Low Choon Foi, was originally from Johor Bahru and had previously worked in Singapore.

He had checked into a resort at Kampung Paya with 14 others on the morning of 5 July (Saturday).

They had planned to return to Singapore the following day.

Foaming at the mouth & unresponsive after diving

At around 6.30pm, Mr Low went into the water for a dive with one of his friends.

He had reportedly gone snorkelling earlier in the same area.

By 7.40pm, his friend found him lying unconscious on the beach, foaming at the mouth.

Others at the scene immediately performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but were unable to revive him.

Resort staff transported Mr Low to Tekek Health Clinic by boat, where he was pronounced dead at 9.20pm.

Police rule out foul play

Police were notified at 10pm and arrived at the clinic 15 minutes later to examine the body.

District police chief Superintendent Sharif Shai Sharif Mondoi said no signs of foul play were found. The case has been classified as a sudden death.

He told Shin Min Daily News that Mr Low had earlier gone snorkelling in the same waters before heading back in for a second dive.

Authorities believe he likely drowned and was later found collapsed on the shore.

An autopsy will be conducted at Rompin Hospital to determine the exact cause of death.

Superintendent Sharif also advised diving enthusiasts to ensure they are in good physical health and well-rested before engaging in such activities.

Also read: S’porean drowns near island in Johor, believed to have been swept away while swimming

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from police via Kosmo and Tioman (for illustration purposes only).