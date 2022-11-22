Man Uses Date’s Debit Card To Buy Flight Ticket & Hotel Package, Gets 5 Months’ Jail

Man Uses Sex Partner’s Debit Card To Purchase Flight Ticket & Hotel Package

After having sex with someone he met online, a man used his date’s debit card to purchase a flight ticket and a hotel package.

Originally from the Philippines, 24-year-old Anislag Mikko Villaflores pleaded guilty to four charges of cheating, attempted cheating, and dishonest misappropriation of property.

He was sentenced to five months’ jail and ordered to pay compensation to the victim.

Victim leaves behind debit card after date

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that Anislag, who was in Singapore on a social visit pass, got acquainted with the victim, a 36-year-old man, via a dating application on 22 Sep.

They met up at a bar near the hotel where Anislag was staying and went up to his room to have sex.

When Anislag’s date left, he forgot to take his belongings, which included a DBS debit card.

Anislag then used the debit card to purchase a S$269.76 AirAsia flight ticket for a trip from Bangkok to Manila.

In addition, he purchased a S$1,124.96 hotel accommodation package in Thailand on Expedia.

Anislag then tried to buy a mobile phone for S$2,679.92 from AliExpress. However, his attempt was unsuccessful as it required a One-Time Password (OTP).

On the same day, the victim lodged a police report regarding his missing debit card. He informed them that DBS sent him two text messages with an OTP for two transactions he did not make.

Eight days later, authorities detained Anislag while he was trying to leave Singapore for Bangkok and placed him under arrest.

Concerns about prison due to gender reassignment surgery

On Monday (21 Nov), Anislag was sentenced to five months in jail. He was also ordered to pay the victim S$367.32 as compensation.

As Anislag had undergone gender reassignment surgery, the judge expressed concerns about which prison he would go to, CNA reports.

While he would leave the specific arrangements to the prison service, the judge stated that he would send a memo confirming the completion of Anislag’s surgery.

Since Anislag was arrested at the airport, he was never able to use the hotel package. Thus, the bank and hotel did not suffer any losses.

Anislag, who did not have a lawyer, said his mother had a medical issue and needed weekly injections.

“I promise in front of the law of Singapore that I will be a better person,” he said. “I will not leave my mom’s side after this.”

