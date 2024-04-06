‘Don’t suffer to look rich’: M’sian man shocked by friend’s S$2.4k Toyota Alphard debt

Man turns down friend’s request to pay off loan from buying Toyota Alphard

A post by a Malaysian man on how he advised his friend after turning down his request for money has recently gone viral on Facebook.

In the post, he states that the friend had tearfully asked for RM8,500 (S$2,416) to settle a debt incurred from purchasing a Toyota Alphard.

“Even if you cried tears of blood, I cannot afford to give you RM8,500,” he said.

The man instead advised him — and others — to spend wisely to avoid such situations.

Man says friend asked him for money for Toyota Alphard debt

A Facebook user named Suhaimie Pro shared the story on his account last Sunday (31 March), stating that it was from another man’s account, Ejad Movi.

According to the post, Ejad said he received a call from his friend, who wanted to urgently meet him in Kuala Lumpur (KL).

After they met, his friend tearfully begged to borrow RM8,500 (S$2,416) to pay off a loan from the purchase of a Toyota Alphard vehicle that had been pending for six months.

Expressing his shock at the exorbitant amount, Ejad had no choice but to turn down the request.

He said that he could not afford to hand over the sum.

He added that his friend might not be able to pay it back or have it solve his problems in the future.

“You need to liquidate your assets if you want to save your car, or talk to the bank,” he recommended.

Friend would often purchase luxury items

Ejad also reprimanded his friend, pointing out that he had seen him change his iPhone every year and buy a Tissot watch as well.

“I’ve advised many times not to buy [a Toyota Alphard] even though your salary is [RM5,000 (S$1,421.18) to RM6,000 (S$1,705.42) ] a month,” he said, adding that his friend never took to these suggestions kindly.

“[Toyota Alphard] is not a necessity… I’ve been using Myvi for 3 years and just bought another car, that’s because I have a need and can afford it,” he said, noting that as someone living in KL, such a vehicle was unnecessary with public transport available.

Ejad also advised his friend to take smart financial decisions and gauge if purchases fit within budgets and needs before making them.

He admitted that looking at others with expensive luxury items such as iPhones and Toyota Alphards would make one want to purchase them as well, so much so they were willing to be in debt.

A second car also often posed a burden unless it could bring in additional income. Otherwise, Ejad said it would result in costs such as for petrol, tires and servicing.

Calls for others to make smart financial decisions

Ejad ended his post by noting that unfortunately, some were willing to tighten their finances just to drive a luxurious vehicle.

This was so that they could show off to their peers, including siblings and past friends from schools.

Calling it a “sign of arrogance”, he said that the burden from such activities would be felt by one’s families instead.

“That’s why I urge young people not to take any loan as long as there’s no need,” he said, adding that the priority should be on savings to purchase assets such as houses.

“If you really want to drive a car, start with a cheap car,” he emphasised, urging his followers not to make snap purchases.

“Don’t be willing to suffer for nine years just because you want a few minutes of praise on social media.”

Featured image adapted from Suhaimie Pro on Facebook.