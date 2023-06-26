S’pore Couple Cuts Ties With Son Who Borrowed From Loan Sharks After They Cleared His S$10K Debt

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Parents Cut Ties With Son, He Borrowed From Loan Sharks 2 Days After They Cleared His Debt

Most parents would do anything for their children, no matter how difficult it may be. However, there can be a limit.

After finding out about their son’s S$11,000 debt, a couple helped to pay off S$10,000 of what he owed.

Then, just two days later, their son borrowed money again from five different loan sharks.

Feeling helpless, his parents have decided to sever ties with their 33-year-old son as they can no longer help him.

Parent pay off S$10,000 of son’s debt

According to Shin Min Daily News, the mother, 57-year-old Madam Huang, is from Malaysia.

After her husband passed away 22 years ago, she raised their son and two daughters all on her own.

She later met her current husband, 68-year-old Mr Su, and came to Singapore to live with him.

However, her son, 33-year-old Xiao, has caused them a lot of problems.

He worked illegally in New Zealand for a while. However, when the pandemic struck, he was unable to earn an income.

Xiao then showed up unannounced in Singapore in June last year and started working as a server in a private club. He did not stay with his parents.

In March this year, Madam Huang was shocked to learn that her son had incurred a debt of S$11,000 as he had borrowed from loan sharks.

As such, his parents generously decided to fork out S$10,000 to help him clear most of his debt.

Lied & continued to borrow money from loan sharks

His parents then took over his bank account, telling him that he would have to go through them for any expenses.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Xiao agreed to this arrangement.

However, he visited the bank and claimed that he had lost his ATM card. As such, he managed to make a new card and withdrew thousands of dollars from his account.

He also went to five different loan sharks and borrowed S$1,000 from each of them just two days after his parents cleared a majority of his debt.

His parents have since been unable to contact him. The last time they spoke was on 13 June.

Loan sharks harassed his parents & siblings

As a result of his actions, Xiao’s family was harassed by the loan sharks.

Shin Min Daily News reported that his parents and colleagues have been receiving threatening messages and calls.

The loan sharks even managed to reach out to his cousin in China and his sister in England.

Xiao’s employers also noted that if he remains uncontactable, they would have no choice but to revoke his work permit.

Parents decide to cut ties with son

His mother suspects that Xiao might have a gambling addiction, which is why he has kept borrowing money from loan sharks since he was 18 years old.

However, according to Shin Min Daily News, he has never told them the real reason behind why he borrows money.

As both of his parents are no longer working, they do not have a steady source of income to support their son.

Thus, they both decided to sever ties with him as they can no longer help him with his problems.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.