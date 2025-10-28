Man in M’sia dies 5 days after losing his wife in car crash, daughters become orphans

Malaysian man dies days after wife was killed in fatal crash

A 33-year-old man from Klang, Selangor, Malaysia, died just five days after losing his wife in a car crash.

The pair were involved in the accident on 18 Oct while driving to Salor, Kelantan, for the Deepavali holidays.

While his wife died in the head-on collision, Nur Ihsan Nordin was hospitalised for his injuries.

After five days of treatment, the assistant engineer was discharged on Wednesday (22 Oct), but was found dead the next morning at 5.30am in his family home in Telok Kandis, Kelantan.

The night before his death, he reportedly hugged and kissed his two young daughters, aged four and six.

Death was unexpected, says relative

The children’s aunt, Wan Shamira (name transliterated), said the family never expected his sudden passing.

“He only had a fractured hip and seemed to be recovering well. After coming home, he could bathe on his own and even joked with relatives who visited,” she told local reporters.

“That night, he had dinner with his daughters — they personally fed him. None of us thought he would be gone by morning.”

Despite mourning his wife, Mr Ihsan had tried to remain strong for his daughters.

According to Ms Shamira, the young girls are now under the care of their grandparents.

However, they do not seem to fully understand what has happened.

Wife was pregnant with third child

Reports state that the two young girls were also in the car at the time of the accident.

They escaped with minor wounds, although their parents were not as fortunate.

Doctors later revealed that their deceased mother, 34-year-old Wan Farahana, had been in the early stages of pregnancy at the time of her death.

Ms Shamira shared that the couple had not planned to travel to Kelantan.

“He said earlier that they wouldn’t be going because he was tired. But later, at the hospital, he told us his wife insisted,” she recalled.

“They even turned back once because they forgot to switch off the air conditioner. On the way, he called his mother to say they had reached Gua Musang — not long after, we received the police call about the crash.”

The deceased couple were laid to rest side by side at the Salor Islamic Cemetery.

