Man Sprays Disinfectant On Food At Japan Sushiro Outlet, Restaurant Alerts Police To Incident

Man Sprays Disinfectant On Sushi At Japan Sushiro Outlet

‘Sushi Terrorism’ has been on the rise in Japan.

Ever since the incident of the Japanese boy licking a soya sauce bottle in a Sushiro outlet, similar cases have started to emerge.

This time, a video on Twitter shows a man spraying disinfectant on plates of sushi on the conveyor belt of another Sushiro outlet in the country.

Needless to say, the internet is shocked, disgusted, and disappointed by his actions.

Sprayed disinfectant on sushi on conveyor belt

In the 12-second clip, a man in a green sweatshirt is seen holding onto a disinfectant spray.

He then starts spraying the disinfectant solution onto a few plates as they pass him on the conveyor belt.

His friend also reaches out a finger to touch one of the plates.

Meanwhile, the man continues to spray the disinfectant solution on other plates.

Authorities to take action against him

According to TODAY, the video was likely first posted online in November 2022.

After the Twitter user reposted it on Friday (24 Feb), it gained over 7 million views in just four days.

The Yomiuri Shimbun reports that the incident took place in the Sushiro outlet at Hikarinomori-ten in Kikuyo, Kumamoto Prefecture.

A representative from Sushiro stated that the company is handling the issue as a criminal and civil offence. They are currently working together with the police to settle the matter.

In lieu of the rise of such ‘Sushi Terrorism’ incidents, Sushiro shared that they also removed all disinfectant sprays from the tables in their restaurants.

This would hopefully prevent such issues from taking place again.

Netizens slam ‘Sushi Terrorism’ behaviour

Netizens were taken aback by the actions of these customers featured in the video.

One Twitter user shared that these incidents make it difficult for customers to visit similar sushi restaurants in the future.

Another netizen also directed their anger at the man’s actions, highlighting the importance of sparing a thought for others.

“I guess you have no sense of shame as a human being,” the tweet reads. “Since I was little, my father used to scold me, ‘Never do anything that bothers other people,’ but now I think, ‘Thank you, father.'”

This Twitter user also seemed very disappointed by the diners’ actions.

This is definitely an example of a prank taken too far.

Hopefully, Sushiro’s new measures will help to prevent such incidents from taking place again.

