53-Year-Old Drowns At East Coast, Body Found After 5 Hours

Tragedies can strike at any moment, sometimes even when we least expect them to happen.

On Sunday (11 Oct), what was originally a family picnic at East Coast Park (ECP) turned into a nightmare when a man wandered off and drowned in the waters nearby.

Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were called to the scene.

The man’s body was finally recovered after 5 hours. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene by medical staff.

Man was having picnic with family

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the 53-year-old man and his family went for a picnic at ECP on Sunday (11 Oct) afternoon.

After laying out the food on the table, the man wandered off and was nowhere to be found.

Later, someone reportedly informed the family that the man had been in the sea for 15 minutes and had not reemerged.

Police & SCDF were called onto scene

The family hurriedly ran into waters to find the man. However, they were helpless against the strong waves that day, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

At their wits’ end, the family called the SCDF and police for help.

An SCDF spokesperson said they received a call of a suspected drowning case near ECP Carpark F3 at about 2.15pm.

The SCDF team immediate commenced search and rescue operations upon arriving at the scene.

The crew reportedly patrolled the ECP shores while the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) searched in the waters.

Additionally, SCDF’s Marine Division was deployed on a Rapid Response Fire Vessel to conduct a surface search of the surrounding waters.

Man drowns at East Coast, body found in the evening

According to AsiaOne, the search was called off after 3.5 hours as it was getting dark. It was due to resume the next morning at first light.

However, at about 7.14pm, the man’s body was found floating on the waters, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Family and friends apparently used a lifebuoy to drag the man’s body back on shore.

An ambulance arrived 15 minutes later. but paramedics pronounced the man dead on the spot.

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao, the man’s elder brother said he was cheerful, friendly, and well-loved.

This accident was completely unexpected, his brother exclaimed. Just last month, the man celebrated his 53rd birthday.

Condolences to family and friends

Our heartfelt condolences go out to family members and friends of the man. May he rest in peace.

Indeed, no one could have predicted that an ordinary family outing could have taken such a tragic turn.

Such incidents are a poignant reminder that accidents can happen at any time and the importance of treasuring the time we have with our loved ones.

