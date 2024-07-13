Man in M’sia misses last chance to see dying mother as phone was on silent mode

Man places phone on silent mode, fails to send off dying mother

A man in Malaysia was heartbroken after missing his final opportunity to see his dying biological mother, reported Sin Chew Daily.

He had missed multiple calls from his adoptive mother while he was busy at work.

The man had placed his phone on silent mode while handling company calls in the office, resulting in his failure to answer the personal calls.

Later, one of his colleagues told him that his adoptive mother had called several times.

CCTV camera captures his grief

A TikTok video posted by @ohmymedia.cc on Friday (12 July) showed the extent of the man’s grief.

At the start of the minute-long video, the man — dressed in what appears to be a safety vest — answers a phone call at a busy cashier kiosk.

He then sinks to his knees while covering his face.

The following clip shows the man walking into an office — where he immediately squats down and starts crying.

His supervisor comforts him as he sobs in despair.

The in-video text noted that she had also helped him to apply for emergency leave.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the man lived far away from the family.

“Even though I was not raised by my biological mother, she is still my heaven,” wrote the man in a caption accompanying the TikTok video.

