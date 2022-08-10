M’sia Man Who Claimed To Have Eaten Dog Was Joking, Apparently Said So To Deter Woman

Malaysian Man Allegedly Joked About Eating Dog, He Wanted To Deter Woman From Giving Puppies Away

Recently, a video of a man in Malaysia claiming to have eaten a dog he adopted went viral, with netizens calling for justice.

Soon after the video went viral for all the wrong reasons, the man clarified that he was, in fact, joking about eating the puppy.

He then explained that he said so as a means to deter the woman from brazenly giving away puppies to complete strangers.

The puppy is reportedly still alive and well and is currently living in a scrap metal factory.

Woman left man with no choice to adopt puppy after abruptly leaving

According to China Press, the dog is alive and well, contrary to his earlier claims.

Speaking to the Malaysian news site, the man shared that the puppy, which has since grown into an adult dog, is currently being cared for by an employee of a scrap metal factory.

Explaining his twisted humour, the man allegedly pulled the joke as he wanted to deter the woman from giving dogs away to strangers.

According to the man, the woman appeared out of nowhere last January and asked if he liked dogs, to which he replied, “Yes”.

Upon hearing this, the woman took a puppy out of a car and left it with him.

Without leaving any contact information, the woman left in a hurry, leaving the man stunned.

Feeling angry over the previous encounter, the man apparently pulled the joke to get back at her.

Puppy ran away from home & later found near factory

However, the man told China Press that the dog had run away from home just the day after the woman left it with him.

He claimed that this was due to the dog being unfamiliar with him and the surroundings.

The dog was found a few weeks later at a nearby scrap metal factory.

Although the dog recognised the man and approached him, he left the puppy there when he saw that it was being cared for.

Eating dog joke was meant to deter the woman from brazenly dropping puppies off to strangers

The man later apologised after reflecting on his words and accepted the flak that came his way.

However, he clarified that he only joked about eating dog meat as a way to deter the woman from giving puppies to strangers at will.

He has since faced public scrutiny, with folks even filming him when he walks his own dog at night.

Although apologetic and regretful, he wished there was more initiative from the public to conduct their own investigations than just basing the story on a single testimony.

Always more than 1 side to any story

As with every story, there’s more than 1 side to every such case and the man’s words likely came

Clearly, the man’s words which went viral merely came from a place of frustration.

Most importantly, the dog is neither dead nor eaten and is hopefully being cared for.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press & Facebook.