Drunk Man Falls Into Havelock Road Drain & Gets Stuck For 1 Hour, Rescued By SCDF

Man Suspected To Be Drunk Falls Into Drain On 31 Jul

One of the tell-tale signs of someone being intoxicated is when they keep on stumbling and falling. If you’ve been in a clubbing hotspot in the wee hours of the morning, you’d know exactly what we’re talking about.

Unfortunately for one man, he ended up falling into a drain along Havelock Road and got stuck for about an hour.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers later came and rescued the man, who looked to be in his 50s or 60s.

He was then conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

Man falls into Havelock Road drain

On Sunday (31 Jul) afternoon, Facebook page SG Road Vigilante posted a video of the SCDF lifting a man out of a drain along Havelock Road near Beo Crescent Market.

According to Shin Min Daily News, he was suspected to have been drunk when he fell into the ditch, which is about half a metre wide and one metre deep. There was a walkway about 10 metres away.

After falling in, he could not move and was stuck in the drain for about an hour.

The Facebook clip shows two paramedics crouching down near the drain with a neck brace nearby. They appear to be discussing how to get the man out of the narrow opening.

SCDF officers soon come along and carry the man out of the drain and onto a stretcher.

Paramedics then tend to the man, who appears to be conscious.

Many curious passers-by are seen gathering around the area as things unfold.

Conveyed to hospital

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Ms Wang, an employee of a nearby massage parlour, said she saw two men calling for help before spotting the man stuck in the drain.

She shared that when she saw him, he was lying flat in the drain. A slipper, believed to be the man’s, was by the road nearby.

When he stuck out his arms, she noticed that he did not have a hand on one arm. However, this is not known to be related to the incident.

Shortly after, an ambulance, police, and SCDF personnel arrived at the scene and began discussing how to rescue the man.

After securing the man’s neck, SCDF officers lifted him out of the drain. The whole process took about an hour.

Throughout the rescue, Ms Wang shared that the man sounded like he was in pain.

Speaking to MS News, SCDF said they received a call for assistance at 22 Havelock Road at around 4.50pm on 31 Jul.

They then conveyed one person to Singapore General Hospital.

Residents suggest adding drain cover

Ms Wang said she often sees people walking over the drain but it was her first time seeing someone fall into it.

When Shin Min Daily News spoke to nearby residents, some shared that they were worried about falling into the drain and suffering the same predicament as the man.

Therefore, some suggested adding a drain cover to ensure everyone’s safety.

Wishing the man a speedy recovery

An open drain like that can be very dangerous, especially to people who are not paying full attention to their surroundings.

In this case, we’re glad SCDF officers managed to successfully rescue the man despite the challenging circumstances.

Hopefully, the man was not too badly injured and MS News wishes him a speedy recovery.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.