S’pore Man Fails To Feed Cat Sufficiently Till Its Passing, Faces Up To 18 Months’ Jail

For a period of five weeks, a man did not feed and give his pet cat enough water, eventually resulting in its death.

Back in August, 25-year-old Khairulnizam Khan Kamalrozaman initially received a charge for starving the animal to death.

However, the charge has been amended to one of causing a grey cat unnecessary pain and suffering due to a failure to provide it with enough food and water.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that Khairulnizam’s offences occurred from 25 Dec 2020 to 2 Feb 2021.

He kept the cat in a Sembawang flat, where he failed to give it enough food and water. This ultimately led to the feline’s death.

Khairulnizam had been expected to admit to the mistreatment of his pet on Wednesday (26 Oct). However, he reportedly requested an adjournment to obtain funds to support his wife who had given birth three weeks ago.

He also had an appointment with the Housing Board the next day that he could not miss as it would lead to the repossession of his flat.

The judge noted that she did not typically allow the accused to receive multiple adjournments during a case. She then asked Khairulnizam if he was capable of raising the funds.

After stating that he did, the judge granted him an adjournment to December to plead guilty to the offences, noted CNA.

Khairulnizam’s actions of causing a pet unnecessary pain and suffering carry a jail term of a maximum of 18 months. He may also face a fine of up to S$15,000, or both.

