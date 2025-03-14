Man in China caught filming in women’s restroom, arrested after falling from 2nd floor while fleeing

Man arrested for filming in women’s restroom after escape attempt goes wrong

Around 10pm on Tuesday (11 March), a 36-year-old man, known only as Xu, was caught secretly filming a woman in a restroom on the second floor of a building in Chongqing, China.

When the woman realised she was being recorded, she immediately called her boyfriend, who was waiting outside, for help.

Slips & falls while trying to escape

Panicked, Xu tried to flee the scene but lost his footing while attempting to climb over the second-floor railing.

He fell to the first floor, suffering multiple fractures.

Unable to move due to his injuries, he was arrested by police shortly after they arrived.

The police have since filed a case against him for violating privacy laws.

Following the incident, some netizens questioned whether the couple who pursued Xu should be held responsible for his fall.

In response, the director of a law firm clarified that the couple’s actions were within reasonable limits and they should not be held legally accountable.

He explained that Xu’s decision to climb over the railing was a risky one, and the fall was the result of his own actions.

Secretly filming could lead to 5 days in jail

According to the law firm director, secretly filming in a restroom can result in up to five days of detention or a fine.

In more serious cases, the penalty can increase to between five and 10 days of detention, with an additional fine.

If Xu is found to have shared the recorded content for profit, he could face charges for distributing obscene materials for financial gain.

For less severe offences, the punishment can be up to three years in prison, detention, or supervision, along with a fine.

More serious cases can lead to a prison sentence of three to 10 years, plus a fine.

In exceptionally severe cases, the penalty may exceed 10 years, result in life imprisonment, or even include confiscation of assets.

Featured image adapted from NetEase News and Orange News.