Contractor in S’pore films woman showering in her home, sentenced to 4 weeks’ jail

Contractor in Singapore films woman showering while doing renovation work in her home

On Wednesday (5 March), a 35-year-old Malaysian contractor pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism and was sentenced to four weeks in jail for filming a woman while she showered in her own home.

According to CNA, Tee Wen Jun had been working on a renovation project in the victim’s kitchen and living room at the time of the incident.

The victim, a 25-year-old woman, cannot be named due to a gag order.

Heard victim showering next door

In September 2024, Tee, who was carrying out grouting work in the victim’s home, decided to use the bathroom located in the kitchen.

While using the toilet, Tee heard someone showering in the adjacent bathroom, which was separated by a frosted glass partition.

He then closed the toilet lid, stepped on it, and used his phone to film the victim over the partition.

As Tee filmed, the victim noticed a phone hovering above her head.

Startled, she screamed and called for her husband, who rushed out of the bedroom and confronted Tee, demanding to see his phone.

Tee initially denied any wrongdoing but eventually handed over his device.

Upon checking the phone, the victim’s husband found a video of his wife in the shower.

He immediately contacted his brother-in-law, who alerted the authorities.

Overwhelming evidence against Tee

Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) Asran Samad emphasised that the recording took place in the victim’s home, which should have been a “safe environment”.

He sought a sentence of five to seven weeks in jail.

Although Tee had no prior criminal record, APP Asran pointed out that the evidence against him was compelling, as he had been caught in the act by the victim.

Tee, through his lawyer Patrick Chow, asked whether a gag order would be imposed on the case and if his details would be made public.

District Judge Cheng Yuxi clarified that the gag order only applied to the victim’s identity and details that could identify her.

Tee’s lawyer declined to comment on the sentencing, leaving it to the court’s discretion.

For the charge of voyeurism, Tee faced a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison, a fine, and/or caning.

Also read: Cleaner jailed for using hidden camera to record female colleague in changing room, filmed her in undergarments

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from jopstock on Canva, for illustration purposes only.