Cleaner jailed for using hidden camera to record female colleague in changing room, filmed her in undergarments

Cleaner jailed for using hidden camera to record female colleague changing clothes

A cleaner has been jailed for using a hidden camera to record footage of his female colleague changing at work.

On Monday (2 Sept), 51-year-old Sul Ahmad admitted to non-consensually filming his colleague on eight separate occasions over 12 days in October last year, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Two other women were also involved in the incidents.

The company and place where he filmed his colleague cannot be named in order to protect the victims’ identities.

Placed spectacles with built-in camera in changing room

Per ST, Sul had purchased a pair of spectacles with a concealed built-in camera and memory card.

He placed the hidden camera in the women’s changing room, where he recorded his colleague while she was changing and retained the videos on his mobile phone for his own viewing pleasure.

However, his plan was short-lived as after 12 days, the victim discovered a bright red flashing light coming from the pair of spectacles left on a cupboard in the room, indicating the device’s low battery.

The spectacles had been placed in a way that the lenses were faced towards her as she was changing out of her work clothes.

Colleague reported incident to manager

ST‘s report stated that the victim reported the matter to her manager, who later noticed a memory card hidden in the frame.

Another female employee was subsequently asked to view the footage on behalf of the manager, who confirmed that the victim was filmed changing.

She also noted that Sul had been recorded placing the device in the changing room.

After discovering the spectacles were missing from the cupboard, Sul realised he had been caught and proceeded to send messages to apologise to the victim.

Sentenced to seven month in jail

According to ST, District Judge Sharmila Sripathy-Shanaz said Sul had abused the trust of his colleagues by committing the acts.

She also added that the invasion of the victim’s privacy was “not minor” as she was filmed in her undergarments and her face was “clearly visible”.

Sul pleaded guilty to one charge of voyeurism and was sentenced to seven months in jail.

If found guilty of voyeurism, offenders can be jailed for up to two years and caned.

