Man in Thailand finds pearl while eating clams, comparable in size to 5-carat gem

Man from Cambodia finds pearl while eating clams in Thailand

A Cambodian man experienced an unexpected stroke of luck after finding a pearl while eating clams with his friends in Trat province, Thailand.

On Thursday (29 Aug), he and his friends headed out to collect clams in Ban Tha Ranae, a Trat community known for its mangrove forests.

After gathering a satisfactory amount of clams, he took them home and had his wife prepare them for a meal.

While enjoying his meal, he felt a hard, stone-like object in his mouth.

When he spat it out, he found a white round object that was comparable in size to a five-carat gemstone.

The man decided to keep the object after his friends told him it was a sea pearl.

Man is interested to sell pearl

Excited about the discovery, he expressed his willingness to sell the pearl if he received an offer.

His Thai friend remarked that it was an unexpected find as no locals had ever discovered sea pearls from clams in the area.

Members of the press who had the chance to inspect the pearl said it had a round top and slightly flattered bottom where it was attached to the clam.

However, a scientific test is required to determine if it’s indeed a sea pearl.

