14-year-old boy in Thailand accidentally fires 5 bullets into himself while showing off shotgun to friend

Teen in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself while showing off shotgun to friend

A 14-year-old boy in Thailand is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself while attempting to show off his father’s shotgun to a friend.

The incident occurred on Tuesday (22 April) in Na Mon, a district in the eastern part of Kalasin province.

According to Thai news outlet Channel 7, the boy was trying to impress his friend when he handled a long-barrel shotgun stored by his father.

Firearm discharges 5 bullets into boy’s chest

While on the second floor of the house, and with no adults present, the firearm discharged, shooting five bullets into the right side of his chest.

The boy was initially rushed to Namon Hospital but was later transferred to Kalasin Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Officers from Namon Police Station found the victim’s 14-year-old friend at the scene, still in shock.

The friend told them that the boy had accessed the gun without knowing it was loaded.

The exact cause of the firearm discharge is still under investigation, with a multidisciplinary team assigned to determine how it occurred.

Authorities to take action against teenagers posting gun photos online

Local Facebook pages have also raised concerns about a trend of teenage gangs in Kalasin displaying firearms, with many of those involved appearing to be between 13 and 16 years old.

Cyber police are actively collecting evidence and plan to take action against individuals who posted images of firearms on social media.

