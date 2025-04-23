Woman in Thailand kills king cobra with bare hands after it bites her, brings it along to hospital as evidence of attack

Thai woman fights & kills king cobra with bare hands after reptile bites her

A 47-year-old woman in Thailand has become an overnight sensation after she fought and killed a king cobra with her bare hands, after the deadly snake bit her during a mushroom-picking trip.

The jaw-dropping incident happened in Sa Kaeo Province, where Ms Supin Wanphen was foraging near a reservoir when the venomous serpent lunged at her.

Instead of panicking, she fought back. And in a stunning show of survival instinct, she grabbed the snake by its neck, wrestled it to the ground, and stomped it to death.

She then carried the slain cobra to the hospital herself, using it as proof for doctors as they treated her snakebite wounds.

Woman walks to hospital with snake in hand

Thai outlet Workpoint News reported that Ms Supin arrived at Somdet Phra Yupparat Sa Kaeo Hospital with the lifeless 4-metre-long cobra in tow, cradling it like a grim trophy.

Despite a deep bite wound on her left leg, she remained composed throughout, seeking treatment calmly while shocking both doctors and netizens with her story.

Her dramatic survival tale went viral after a friend shared it on Facebook, racking up over 4,000 shares and 1,000 comments, with netizens praising her bravery and incredible willpower. The post read:

Supin Wanphen, my friend, is a total badass.

“She went mushroom picking, got bitten by a king cobra, killed the snake with her bare hands, and carried it to the hospital with her. She’s amazing. Supin is now out of the ICU and safe.”

Cobra struck while she was foraging near a reservoir

The attack happened on Saturday morning (19 April) while Ms Supin was foraging for bitter eucalyptus mushrooms with relatives near Khlong Khantho Reservoir in Sa Kaeo’s Watthana Nakhon District.

She suddenly came face to face with a 3 to 4-metre-long king cobra that lunged at her without warning.

At first, it didn’t strike, giving her a chance to defend herself by kicking it in the neck. However, she was eventually bitten on the left leg, sustaining a serious wound.

“At that moment, I had no way to escape—left, right, or back. Behind me were eucalyptus trees. I had no stick or weapon, so I used my feet to fight the snake. I kicked and stomped until it bit me. Then I kicked its chin, and it dropped down.”

As she held the thrashing snake to the ground, she shouted for help. Her relatives came running and helped kill the cobra, which they brought along to show the hospital staff.

Calmness & will to survive helped her stay alive

Despite the delay in reaching medical help — nearly two hours after the bite — Ms Supin stayed conscious and was immediately given antivenom upon arrival at the hospital.

She credits her survival to remaining calm under pressure and not giving up.

Calling her recovery a “miracle”, she said the key was to keep calm and focus on fighting through.

Also read: Man in Thailand attacked by cobra, brings it with him to hospital for doctors

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from กรรณิกา เรืองสา on Facebook.