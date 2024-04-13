S’pore man fined S$3K for walking dog without leash, claims it is well-trained

Man in Singapore fined S$3,000 for repeatedly walking dog without leash

A man in Singapore, 61-year-old Ng Lai Beng, repeatedly walked his dog, a Japanese Spitz, without a leash despite receiving multiple warnings.

As a result, Ng received a S$3,000 fine on Friday (12 April) after he pleaded guilty to two counts under the Animals and Birds (Dog Licensing and Control) Rules for not placing his dog under a leash in a public place.

In case of failure to pay the fine by the end of the month, he will have to serve four weeks in jail.

Man walks dog without leash in Fernvale Road

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that the National Parks Board (NParks) received feedback on 18 Aug 2022 that Ng was walking his dog without a leash at a rooftop garden in Fernvale Road.

Upon investigating the incident, they discovered that Ng strapped a leash onto the canine’s body harness. However, he did not hold the leash.

In early September 2022, Ng received a letter that stated he was on official notice after NParks had received public feedback about the walking of his dog.

While Ng’s wife acknowledged the letter on his behalf, Ng continued to walk his dog without holding onto its leash.

He reportedly did so on five separate occasions.

This took place at numerous locations such as a park, playground, and rooftop garden.

Prosecution says Ng is a repeat offender

NParks prosecutors said that they took enforcement action against Ng for walking the same dog and another dog in public places unleashed six separate times.

He had also previously fought a man at a lift lobby following a refusal to shift his dogs. Ng received a fine for the incident in 2021.

According to the prosecutor, Ng had “not learnt his lesson” despite the warning letters and composition fines and continued to “flagrantly flout the regulations.”

Leashing their dogs, the prosecutor added, would prevent any accidents or “dog bite cases” when owners walk them in public.

“The fact that no such accidents occurred is purely fortuitous and not [because of] any preventative action by the accused,” he said. “The accused must learn that it is not for him to decide whether the regulations should be adhered to.”

Seeking a S$3,000 fine for Ng, the prosecution said other dog owners should be reminded that walking their dogs in public without ensuring they are leashed and under their control is an offence.

Ng claims his dog is ‘different from other dogs’

Ng said that he could not afford any fine and would serve jail time by default.

He also read out a statement to the judge, sharing that he purchased the dog when it was just two months old and brought it up like his own family. Ng said:

He’s very different from other dogs, and after my business failed, I’m looking after him full-time.

“He learned how to cross the traffic without guidance all by himself,” Ng added, claiming that the canine would wait until the traffic lights turned green.

He also said they had advised the dog not to be aggressive to any pedestrian or passer-by “all this while”.

“Even my nearby neighbours, Malay family, also praise him that he is a very well-trained and obedient dog,” noted Ng.

When explaining why he doesn’t hold the leash, Ng said that he wanted the canine to be safer.

He raised cases where dogs would pass away in road accidents after escaping despite being leashed.

District Judge Wong Li Tein then told Ng:

It’s not up to you whether you think your dog is well-trained. There are other people on the road who would not want to encounter you and your unleashed dog.

Man committed offences despite many warnings

The district judge also pointed out that Ng continued to commit offences despite receiving multiple warnings.

“You know there are neighbours living in your neighbourhood who do not like it and are fearful. If you continue to do this, you will be going to prison, paying fines for no reason at all,” she said.

She then informed him he must adhere to the law or face the resulting punishment, saying, “I don’t think it’s worth it for you.”

Wong gave the allowance for Ng to pay the fine in instalments by end-April.

Featured image adapted from Dogster and Depositphotos for illustration purposes only.