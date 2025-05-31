Man in M’sia wears metal nuts on fingers which get infected & had to be amputated

Man loses 4 fingers after wearing metal nuts on them

A man in Malaysia had four fingers amputated after he forced seven metal nuts onto his fingers, cutting off blood circulation and causing tissue death.

The incident occurred after the man sought medical help at Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital on Friday (30 May).

Firefighters used special tools to remove nuts

Hospital staff successfully removed two nuts from his fingers.

However, they struggled to remove the rest and subsequently contacted the Amanjaya Fire and Rescue Station for assistance.

When firefighters arrived, they found multiple swollen and infected fingers, said station chief Azahari.

Using special equipment, the team spent about 15 minutes removing a third nut from the man’s left middle finger.

4 fingers amputated due to severe damage

Despite the effort, four of the man’s fingers had suffered irreversible damage due to prolonged lack of blood flow and had to be amputated, reported Malaysian news outlet China Press.

The reason why the man inserted metal nuts into his fingers, and how long they had been stuck, remains under investigation.

The fire department took the opportunity to warn members of the public not to place metal objects on their fingers or any part of their body.

