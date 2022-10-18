Man Starts Fire At Jurong Home Of Ex-Girlfriend’s Fiancé, Faces Up To 7 Years’ Jail

Man Starts Fire At Home Of Ex-Girlfriend’s Fiancé On Their Wedding Day

Ensuring that a wedding goes smoothly isn’t easy, especially with so many aspects to take care of. But flowers, food, and outfits turned out to be the least of a Singapore couple’s worries on their big day when a fire broke out at the home where the fiancé resided.

As it turns out, the bride’s ex-boyfriend was the culprit, allegedly acting out of spite towards the happy couple.

On Tuesday (18 Oct), the 30-year-old man pleaded guilty to one count of mischief by fire, with a second charge of wrongful confinement considered for sentencing.

Man discovers ex-girlfriend is getting married through Instagram post

In March this year, Surenthiran Sugumaran discovered through an Instagram post that his ex-girlfriend was getting married.

Feeling resentful and jealous, he planned to lock the main gate of her fiancé’s house and set a fire, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

He allegedly drew up the plan to inconvenience the groom before the wedding ceremony.

In the early hours of 12 Mar 2022, Surenthiran rode his motorcycle to the victim’s residence in Jurong West, with a bottle filled with petrol in tow.

Donning a black hoodie and long pants, he pulled the hood over his face to avoid being seen on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the lift landing.

He even took the extra precaution of taking the lift to the 12th floor before climbing the stairs one level up to avoid detection by police cameras.

Starts fire at the home of his ex’s fiancé on their wedding day

CNA stated that at around 4.40am, Surenthiran used a bicycle lock to block off the victim’s main gate.

He later poured petrol on a shoe rack outside the unit before setting it on fire.

After committing the crime, he walked down the stairs, before taking the lift to the ground floor.

He then threw the lighter in the bushes and rode his motorcycle home.

The fire apparently damaged six pairs of shoes and a pair of slippers. The damage amounted to roughly S$410 in losses for the victim.

Faces up to seven years’ jail

Considering the serious danger his offence posed and his premeditation, the prosecution sought a six- to a nine-month jail term for Surenthiran.

Since he also locked the unit’s gate, the outcome would have been devastating for the residents if the fire had spread.

However, Surenthiran’s lawyer sought a shorter jail term, pleading for mercy from the court.

He will return to court for sentencing in December.

For causing mischief by fire, Surenthiran faces up to seven year’s jail and a fine.

Featured image adapted from Kobe – on Pexels.