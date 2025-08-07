Body of man found preserved in melting glacier in Pakistan after going missing for 28 years

Man who went missing in 1997 found in melting glacier in northwest Pakistan

In a discovery that has stunned locals and scientists alike, the remains of a man missing for 28 years were recently found perfectly preserved in a melting glacier in the region of Kohistan, Pakistan.

Identity confirmed through ID card found in pocket

The body was identified as Naseeruddin, also known as Hajo, from the Saleh Khel tribe. He vanished in 1997, but his identity was confirmed after an identity card was found intact in his pocket.

His remarkably well-preserved body, clothes, and even facial features had been protected by the glacier’s extreme cold, low humidity, and thick snow cover, leading to natural mummification over the decades.

Man fell into glacier while fleeing in 1997

Family sources explained that Naseeruddin had left home with his older brother due to a family feud, travelling on horseback. The pair took an unconventional route through the mountains to avoid threats, reported Pakistan Today.

According to his brother Kaseeruddin, they heard gunshots during their journey and were also hit by a snowstorm.

Naseeruddin tried hiding in a glacial cave, but he was never seen again. Thorough searches were subsequently done, but they ended up unsuccessful too.

It was not until last Friday (1 Aug 2025) that a shepherd named Umar Khan — who frequents the area during summer — discovered his body while trekking through the valley.

Kohistan District Police Officer Amjad Hussain confirmed that Kaseeruddin likely died after falling into a crevasse during the snowstorm.

He was buried in a local cemetery following a formal funeral on Tuesday (5 Aug), with his family eventually informed.

Experts say rapid glacier melt might reveal hidden bodies

Experts say the discovery was possible as glaciers in northern Pakistan are melting rapidly due to rising temperatures.

Glaciologist Dr Adnan Ahmad Tahir noted that more bodies and lost objects may emerge as glacial melt continues.

Meanwhile, Dr Muhammad Bilal from COMSATS University added that the glacier’s conditions — extreme cold, low humidity, low oxygen, and snow cover — helped preserve the body.

