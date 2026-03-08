Man in China finds gold particles inside duck’s stomach while slaughtering it

Man in China finds approximately half a gram’s worth of gold particles inside duck’s stomach

A man in China was surprised to discover several tiny gold particles inside a duck’s stomach while preparing it for cooking.

The unusual find happened in Longhui County, Hunan province, when a villager surnamed Liu was cleaning the internal organs of a duck that had been given to him by his aunt.

Man discovers gold while cleaning duck

Mr Liu said he noticed several golden granules while handling the duck’s entrails.

Curious, he performed a burning test and believed the particles were genuine gold, according to the South China Morning Post, citing mainland outlet Xinwenfang.

His father reportedly saw the discovery as a good omen for the year ahead.

Duck may have swallowed gold-containing mud

Mr Liu suspects the ducks may have swallowed mud containing gold particles.

The ducks are raised free-range near a river that was once known for gold mining.

Gold typically passes through the digestive system without being absorbed by the body.

However, larger or impure pieces could potentially cause intestinal blockages or poisoning in animals and humans.

Gold weighs less than half a gram

Initial media reports claimed the gold weighed between six and 10 grams, which would be worth around RMB10,000 (S$2,300).

However, Mr Liu later clarified that the particles weighed no more than 0.5 grams in total.

According to Jimu News, the gold is likely worth between RMB100 (S$18.50) and RMB200 (S$37).

He said he found six or seven small granules, with the largest about the size of two sesame seeds.

Mr Liu added that while other villagers had previously found gold in ducks, none had discovered as much as he did.

Netizens question authenticity of find

After videos of the discovery circulated online, some netizens questioned whether the particles were truly gold.

Others jokingly expressed interest in buying ducks from the area.

Mr Liu said he cannot guarantee that every duck will contain gold.

“If she (his aunt) gives me more, I will record the entire slaughtering process. I also want to prove that it is indeed possible to find gold in a duck,” he said.

Nearby river is known gold mining hotspot

The Longhui County Natural Resources Bureau said a professional appraisal is required to confirm whether the particles are genuine gold. Officials noted that such discoveries are possible.

Last year, villagers reportedly found more than 10 grams of gold while washing sand from the nearby Chenshui River.

The river was once a hotspot for gold mining between the 1970s and 1990s, until the Chinese government banned private gold mining.

