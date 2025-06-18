M’sian man tries to touch auxiliary officer’s gun at Woodlands Checkpoint, sentenced to 6 weeks’ jail

Man tried to touch auxiliary officer’s gun out of curiosity while passing through Woodlands Checkpoint

While passing through Woodlands Checkpoint, a man’s curiosity got the better of him, causing him to reach out and touch an auxiliary officer’s gun.

The act caused him to be jailed for six weeks, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Man asked officer at Woodlands Checkpoint whether his gun had bullets

According to court documents, the incident happened on at about 3.50pm on 6 May, when the 28-year-old Malaysian identified as Fazli (transliterated) was passing through the Woodlands Checkpoint.

As he walked past the 28-year-old auxiliary police officer, who was guarding the bus area, he stopped and attempted to strike up a conversation in Malay.

However, after realising the officer did not understand him, he switched to English, asking:

Does your gun have bullets?

Man reached out to touch officer’s gun

After saying that, Fazli — then working as an SMRT bus driver — suddenly reached out to touch the officer’s firearm.

The officer immediately covered the weapon with both hands to prevent him from touching it, and called for backup.

However, when another auxiliary officer arrived, Fazli reportedly reached out for that officer’s gun as well.

The incident was caught on CCTV, and Fazli was arrested that afternoon.

Man changed with obstructing a public servant

Fazli was charged with two counts of using criminal force to voluntarily obstruct a public servant in the discharge of their duty.

On Monday (16 June), he pleaded guilty to one count, while the other was taken into consideration by the judge before the verdict.

He was sentenced to six weeks in jail.

According to the Penal Code 1871, a person who voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of their public function faces up to six months’ jail and/or a fine of up to S$2,500.

Also read: Man who posted viral videos of ICA officer at Woodlands Checkpoint faces additional charge for lying to police

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.