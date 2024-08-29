Man stuns crowd with accurate gunslinging skills at Tampines pasar malam, Internet dubs him S’pore’s Yusuf Dikec

By - 29 Aug 2024, 2:37 pm

Man shows off gunslinging skills at Tampines pasar malam

Turkish shooter Yusouf Dikec might’ve taken the spotlight at the recent 2024 Paris Olympics. Here in Singapore, though, another ‘shooter’ has seemingly caught the public’s attention with his impressive accuracy.

On Sunday (25 August), a TikToker in Singapore shared jaw-dropping footage of a man showing off his gunslinging skills at a pasar malam.

@miwitch

First time in my life seeing an awesome carnival shooter lolx #olympic #shooter #pasaemalam #tampines #singapore #sg #range #shootingrange #carnival #olympics

♬ original sound – miwitch – miwitch

According to comments from the TikToker, the pasar malam was located in Tampines.

The 30-second clip showed the man effortlessly shooting down multiple cans displayed at a games stall.

“First time in my life seeing an awesome carnival shooter,” the caption read.

With both hands on the trigger, the man began knocking down the metal cans one by one, leaving bystanders in awe.

gunslinging man pasar malam 1

Source: TikTok

After knocking down all the cans, children watching on cheered for the skilled gunslinger.

gunslinging man pasar malam 1 2

Source: TikTok

Netizens compare man to Turkish Olympian

After watching the video, many TikTok users noted that the stall vendor appeared stressed, seemingly worried that the man was going to snatch up all the prizes.

Source: TikTok

Most were stunned by the man’s accurate shooting skills and compared him to Turkish shooting athlete Yusuf Dikec, who won a silver medal at this year’s Olympic games with his laidback demeanour.

Source: TikTok

Others dubbed him the pasar malam version of John Wick, a famous fictional hitman who knew his way around guns.

Source: TikTok

Also read: Kim Ye-ji: 5 facts about Yusuf Dikec who is the Turkish ‘John Wick’ of the 2024 Olympics

Featured image adapted from TikTok

