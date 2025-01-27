70-year-old man knocks on door of Whampoa flat with hammer, charged with criminal intimidation

Man who knocked on door of Whampoa flat with hammer alleged that resident owed him money

A woman living near Whampoa had a nasty shock when a man knocked on her door with a hammer.

The incident took place on Sunday (26 Jan) at Block 5 Saint George’s Lane, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on the same day.

Resident says man was knocking on gate & hacking her door

SPF received a call for assistance at about 4.05pm that day, it said.

The caller said a man was knocking on the gate of her flat and hacking her door from outside.

Officers from the Central Police Division arrested the suspect, a 70-year-old man, with the aid of police cameras and follow-up investigations.

Man damaged door of Whampoa flat with hammer

The man alleged that the resident had owed him money and had been avoiding his calls, according to preliminary police investigations.

He purportedly used a hammer, which was seized as evidence, to threaten her.

He damaged the door by banging on it with the hammer.

Man charged with criminal intimidation

The man was charged in court with the offence of criminal intimidation on Monday (27 Jan), SPF said.

He was named as Ho See Kum in court documents quoted by The Straits Times (ST).

Besides one count of criminal intimidation, he was also charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

That separate charge was related to his alleged possession of methamphetamine on 12 Oct 2024, at a room in New Cathay Hotel.

He was also convicted of a previous charge of drug possession on July 30 2019 and sentenced to two years in prison.

Police take a serious view of criminal intimidation

SPF said it takes a serious view of criminal intimidation, and “will not hesitate to take action” against individuals who engage in such behaviour.

If convicted of criminal intimidation, he faces a jail term of up to seven years and/or a fine.

He will return to court on 24 Feb as the prosecution asked for more time to complete investigations.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force and Google Maps.