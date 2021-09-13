Man Allegedly Dresses Up As ‘Ghost’ With Bedsheet & Harasses Neighbour

Keeping good neighbourly relations is part and parcel of living in Singapore where many of us live in close proximity with others.

However, this can be challenging when neighbours cannot come to a common understanding.

One Queenstown resident says he has been dealing with harassment from his neighbour, Peter, for over 2 years.

On one occasion, Peter allegedly dressed as a ‘ghost’ with a bedsheet over himself and knocked on his door repeatedly.

However, Peter denies these allegations, saying that his face cannot be seen in the clips.

Man harasses neighbour by repeatedly knocking on door

According to Lianhe Wanbao, in the middle of the night, the neighbour turned up at the resident’s doorstep barefooted with a bedsheet over himself, covering his upper body.

He then knocked several times on the door, apparently scaring the resident awake.

Unable to bear the harassment any longer, the resident shared the video of the incident online hoping to seek help.

In the 16-seconds long video, the neighbour could be seen knocking on the door loudly once before walking away and then coming back to repeat the same act.

Has been harassing resident for 2 years

The resident, who lives at Mei Ling Street, has strong suspicions that the culprit is Peter, his neighbour living in the downstairs unit.

Speaking to Lianhe Wanbao, the resident, Mr Ng, shared that Peter has been harassing him and his tenants for 2 years.

He claimed that Peter would frequently turn up at his unit, sometimes yelling at his tenant.

Peter had also once kicked his front door, complaining about noise disturbances.

Besides that, Peter would allegedly use a bamboo pole and hit on his ceiling or hit the resident’s air conditioner compressor.

When questioned, Peter claimed the resident’s tenants were making too much noise.

However, these allegations were unfounded and his earlier tenant moved out as he could not take Peter’s continued harassment.

Neighbour would hide his face to harass resident

The resident added that Peter knows about the camera outside his unit and would often find ways to hide his face.

In the night, Peter would allegedly cover his face with a bedsheet, straw hat, or mask and open his windows or knock on his door before running off.

Sometimes, a person would be captured on the CCTV walking back and forth outside his door or stomping his feet heavily in the corridor.

The resident added that Peter’s figure is easily recognisable, even if he covers his face.

Man denies allegations

In response to the incident, Peter admitted that he had gone to the resident’s house and created disturbances but denied that he dressed up as a ‘ghost’ and knocked on the door.

Speaking to Lianhe Wanbao, he claims that the CCTV did not capture his face and it wasn’t him.

After persistent questioning from the reporter, Peter finally said that admitting the ‘ghost’ is him would be admitting his guilt.

Peter then repeated that he was not the one in the video.

Hope they will be able to resolve things amicably

It can be difficult to ascertain fault in neighbourly disputes. After all, it’s often one person’s word against another.

Nonetheless, it’s never right to deliberately create disturbances to harass a neighbour.

Hopefully, the resident and Peter will be able to have an honest conversation to try to talk things out amicably.

And if a resolution can’t be reached, further steps such as mediation can be considered.

