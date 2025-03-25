Man charges at & headbutts police officer in Woodlands, faces up to 7 years in jail

Man charged for headbutting police officer, faces up to 7 years’ jail

A 38-year-old man is set to be charged on 25 Mar after allegedly rushing at a police officer and headbutting him during an incident in Woodlands.

Man allegedly headbutts police officer

In a statement on 24 Mar, the police reported that they were notified of a dispute at Block 569A Champions Way in Woodlands, at around 4.10am that same day.

While officers from the Woodlands Police Division were attending to the situation, the man allegedly charged at one of them. The man was later arrested.

While officers were arresting him, he headbutted one of them, causing minor injuries.

In a conscious state, the officer was then taken to the hospital by paramedics.

Zero tolerance for violence towards police officers

Authorities will charge the man in court on 25 Mar for the offense of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from performing his duties.

If convicted, he faces up to seven years in jail, a fine, or caning. Investigations are ongoing.

The police said: “We have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence towards police officers or public servants who are carrying out their duties.”

They added that they will not hesitate to take firm actions against those who endanger the safety of their officers.

