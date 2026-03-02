Man hijacks bus in Hong Kong & crashes into another bus, claims to have AIDS during arrest

Man hijacks double-decker bus, releases handbrake and crashes into another vehicle

A man hijacked a bus and caused it to crash into another in Hong Kong’s North Point district on Friday (27 Feb).

Before taking over the driver’s seat, he also broke the rear right window on the upper deck of the vehicle.

The suspect was identified as a 28-year-old mainland Chinese man surnamed Miao, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

Man shatters bus window with emergency escape hammer

According to the report, a 54-year-old Citybus driver surnamed Choi reported the incident to the police at 6.45pm.

This was after upperdeck passengers told him that a man had shattered a window using an emergency escape hammer.

Mr Choi also immediately stopped the vehicle, removing its keys, and evacuated the passengers.

However, as he went to check the broken window, Miao climbed into the driver’s seat, fiddled with the bus doors, and released the handbrake.

This caused the bus to roll backwards and crash into another bus, according to HK01.

Man allegedly appears mentally unstable

Miao then jumped from the bus through a gap in the upper window pane. However, he did not attempt to escape, but slowly wandered on the roadside. Mr Choi followed and tried restrain him, but failed. At one point, Miao even harassed a passerby.

Police later arrested the suspect outside an HSBC branch on King’s Road.

According to SCMP, a source alleged that Miao incoherently spoke in Chinese and seemed dazed. Meanwhile, HK01 reported that Mr Choi said Miao appeared mentally unstable.

Suspect claims to have AIDS

The suspect sustained a hand injury and reportedly had blood on his hands.

He was restrained, strapped onto a stretcher and conveyed to the hospital.

Since he claimed to have acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) and had a struggle with the driver, the driver was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Additionally, 46-year-old Kowloon Motor Bus driver surnamed Fu was also taken to a hospital for examination, HK01 reported.