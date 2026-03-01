Man clings onto ex-wife’s moving car for 2km in JB, gets arrested & tests positive for ketamine

Man clings onto ex-wife’s car after dispute in JB supermarket

In a scene straight out of an action movie, a man was seen clinging to his ex-wife’s car while she drove for nearly 2km in Johor Bahru (JB).

After being arrested by the police, he tested positive for ketamine.

Footage of the dangerous act was posted on Facebook, showing the man falling off the car.

Man hangs onto car outside driver’s window

In the 10-second clip, recorded by another motorist, the man hung precariously onto the moving car outside the driver’s window.

The car travelled at a moderate speed in the left lane of a two-lane carriageway that was populated by several other vehicles.

However, the man proceeded to slip and fall onto the road. The impact caused his shoe to fall off and he narrowly missed being run over by the car.

He then rolled down the road for a short distance as the car continued without stopping.

In the rear-view mirror, he can be seen standing up.

Man climbed onto car after dispute with ex-wife in JB supermarket

The Seri Alam district police posted a statement on Facebook on Sunday (1 March), saying it was aware of the viral video.

After an investigation, it was established that the incident took place in the Seri Alam area at about 3.50pm last Saturday (28 Feb).

About 20 minutes earlier, the man in the video had a dispute with his ex-wife at a supermarket in Bandar Seri Alam, said district police chief Mohd Sohaimi Ishak.

This led to the man climbing onto the bonnet of the car and clinging on to it.

His ex-wife then drove the car slowly for about 2km.

Men stop ex-wife’s car, allegedly steal her belongings

Subsequently, a group of men believed to be friends of the man stopped the vehicle.

They allegedly extorted the woman by stealing her belongings.

They also allegedly broke the car’s side mirror.

Man arrested, tests positive for ketamine

At about 2am on Sunday, a 30-year-old Malaysian man was arrested in Seri Alam, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Sohaimi said.

He was found not to have a criminal record, but tested positive for ketamine.

The suspect is now under investigation for multiple offences, including:

Extortion under Section 384 of Malaysia’s Penal Code

Mischief under Section 427 of the Penal Code

Drug use under Section 15(1) of Malaysia’s Dangerous Drugs Act 1952

For extortion, he faces a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine, caning, or any combination of the punishments.

For mischief, he could be jailed for up to two years and/or fined.

For drug use, a prison term of up to two years or a fine of up to RM5,000 (S$1,628) could be meted out.

He has been detained for seven days till 7 March for investigations.

