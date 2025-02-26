Man in Taiwan fatally stabs ex-wife after she refuses to give him money, son hopes father gets death sentence

Man stabs ex-wife in front of their children after she refuses to give him money

A 61-year-old man from Changhua, Taiwan was charged with murder after killing his 50-year-old ex-wife in front of their two children when she refused to give him money.

The man, identified as Li, was reportedly an alcoholic with a history of domestic violence.

He frequently demanded money from his family and had accumulated NT$1 million (S$40,800) in gambling debts, which his ex-wife, Ms Cai, had previously helped him repay.

Due to his violent behaviour, Ms Cai filed for divorce and obtained a protection order from the court.

Despite this, Li continued to harass her for money.

Argument over money turns deadly

On the evening of 16 Nov 2024, Li, heavily intoxicated, went to Ms Cai’s home in Erlin Township and demanded NT$650,000 (S$26,500).

When she refused, he became violent, punching her before grabbing a sickle from the living room.

He then attempted to attack Ms Cai’s 26-year-old daughter.

Seeing this, Ms Cai stepped in to shield her daughter, and Li turned his weapon on her instead.

He inflicted multiple deep wounds, including one on her right hand that was so severe the bone was allegedly exposed.

Ms Cai ultimately succumbed to excessive blood loss in the hospital.

Arrested after fleeing in stolen car

After killing Ms Cai, Li stole a car and fled the scene.

Security footage later showed him at a hardware store, where he bought a fruit knife, allegedly for self-defence.

Police tracked his movements and arrested him that same night in Pituo Township.

He was taken into custody and brought back to the crime scene for further investigation the following day.

Prosecutors believe Li played a central role in the crime and have requested his pretrial detention.

‘I hope Dad gets the death penalty’

The brutal attack had unfolded in front of Li and Ms Cai’s nine-year-old son, leaving him deeply traumatised.

He later recalled that his mother had shielded him and his older sister, urging them to run.

“Dad, don’t kill Mum!” the siblings had pleaded in vain.

Terrified, the two children fled to a neighbour’s house for safety and called the police.

The son later told the media: “Dad often hits people and demands money from Mum, and I get beaten too.”

I hope Dad gets the death penalty, because then he won’t be able to hurt us anymore.

The Changhua District Prosecutor’s Office has since concluded its investigation and formally charged Li with murder.

The case will be sent to the Changhua District Court for trial by jury.

Featured image adapted from United Daily News.