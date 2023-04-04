Man In China Kneels Outside Ex-Girlfriend’s Workplace For Over 20 Hours Hoping To Reconcile

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man In China Kneels In Rain To Beg Ex-Girlfriend For Reconciliation

After a breakup, some may resort to extreme measures for a chance of getting their partners back.

Recently, one man in Sichuan, China, knelt outside his ex-girlfriend’s workplace with a bouquet of flowers for over 20 hours.

He even braved the rain in hopes that she would reconcile with him.

After a video of the man went viral on Weibo, multiple netizens chipped in with their two cents on the situation.

Man in China kneels in hopes of reconciling with ex-girlfriend

According to the Chinese news site Jiupai News, the man started kneeling outside his ex-girlfriend’s workplace at about 1pm on 28 Mar.

They had apparently broken up not too long ago and the man wished to reconcile their relationship.

In the video posted by the site, the man can be seen kneeling with his head bowed.

Meanwhile, a bouquet of flowers rests on the ground in front of him, just an arm’s reach away.

Jiupai News reported that multiple people tried to persuade him to leave but to no avail.

They then called the police to try to convince him, but he continued kneeling despite their repeated coaxing.

He allegedly even asked them to leave as his actions were not illegal.

As it turns out, the man knelt through the night before leaving at around 9am to 10am the next day.

Netizens ask woman to beware

Following the viral post, multiple Chinese netizens weighed in on the extreme nature of his actions.

Based on the comments, most were against what he did.

One user pointed out that rather than being moved by his grand gesture, his ex-girlfriend might feel burdened and irritated instead.

Another insinuated that his actions were selfish as they could affect his ex-girlfriend’s career.

Some also highlighted how he was “morally kidnapping” his ex-girlfriend, and urged her to stay away from him as his extreme actions could worsen and endanger her in the future.

Meanwhile, another netizen advised the man to reflect on himself and become more mature and stable rather than resorting to such drastic behaviour.

Hope he got proper closure through his stunt

At the time of writing, it’s unclear if his ex-girlfriend ended up forgiving him.

If she did, we’re glad his efforts paid off.

Otherwise, we hope he still attained some sort of closure.

What do you think? Do you agree with the Chinese netizens or do you think his actions are a touching show of sincerity? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from Jiu Pai Xin Wen on Weibo.