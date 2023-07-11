Man In India Becomes Millionaire By Begging On Streets, Owns Multiple Properties & Shops

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Beggar In India Becomes Millionaire By Asking For Money On Streets

For most of us, becoming a millionaire is nothing more than a pipe dream.

While some may choose to achieve this with a lucrative job or innovative side gig, one man in India decided on a more unconventional route — becoming a beggar.

By begging in crowded areas, he has purportedly managed to amass a net worth of a staggering 75 million rupees (S$1.2 million).

This reportedly makes him the richest beggar in the world.

His family has insisted that he stop, but he has still chosen to continue with his unique way of living.

According to ET Now, Bharat Jain has become the richest beggar in the world with a net worth of 75 million rupees (S$1.2 million).

Earning around 75,000 rupees (S$1,200) per month, he owns two apartments worth 7 million rupees (S$114,000) each in the city of Mumbai, Times Now reported.

In addition, he has two shops in Thane, Mumbai that go for a rental fee of 30,000 rupees (S$490) per month.

Together with his wife, their two sons, his brother, and his father, they live in a duplex apartment in the neighbourhood of Parel worth 1.25 million rupees (S$20,000).

Having attended a convent school, his children have already completed their education.

ET Now reported that every 10 to 12 hours, Mr Jain was able to collect 2,000 (S$33) to 2,500 rupees (S$41) daily.

Does not wish to stop begging

Mr Jain’s most frequent spots to beg for money are the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus train station in Mumbai and the Azad Maidan, a sports ground in the city.

This is where he is most often seen asking for alms from passing tourists in the area.

According to Times Now, Mr Jain was unable to pursue a formal education due to financial instability.

Despite accumulating such a massive amount of wealth, he has not stopped with his actions of begging in the streets.

His family members have urged him to quit, but he has insisted on continuing to maintain his livelihood as a beggar.

Featured image adapted from Economic Times via ET Now and Google Maps.