Man on China-S’pore flight realises gas stove left on, airline helps avert home fire

Man on China–Singapore flight realises he left gas stove on at home

A man was reportedly flying from Shanghai to Singapore when he had the realisation that he had left his gas stove on at home, with eggs still boiling on it.

Frightened by the thought of a fire breaking out at home, he quickly sought help from the cabin crew.

Crew relayed message to property management staff

Upon learning about the incident, the pilot relayed the passenger’s details, including his address and smart lock code, to the airline’s customer service centre.

Based on flight records, the incident likely occurred on Spring Airlines flight 9C8549 on Tuesday (16 Sept).

When the passenger was hit with the realisation, it was nearly three hours since he left home.

At first, property management staff members were sceptical when the air crew called to explain the emergency.

On their second attempt, the air crew gave a clearer account of the situation and managed to convince the staff on the property.

Property management staff turned off gas stove

Estate staff subsequently entered the flat and discovered that the stove had indeed been left on.

By then, the eggs were already burnt, and the kitchen was filled with smoke.

They immediately turned off the gas valve and opened the windows for ventilation.

The passenger, identified only as Mr Wang (name transliterated from Chinese), expressed relief and thanked the staff repeatedly:

Thank you for saving my home.

