S’porean Man Gets Lost Climbing Johor Mountain, Authorities Urge Climbers To Register Before Journey

Singaporean Loses His Way In Johor Mountain Range For 21 Hours

Just last month, a Singaporean hiker found himself lost in the middle of a New York State swamp for three days.

A similar incident seems to have repeated itself again, this time in Malaysia. A Singaporean man was lost in the middle of a mountain range in Johor for around 21 hours.

He eventually managed to find his way out of the forest safely, according to local reports.

Authorities are now advising climbers to register in advance before embarking on their journey to maximise their own safety.

Singaporean man gets lost in Johor Mountain

The New Straits Times (NST) reports that Neo Thiam Ming, 40, was missing for 21 hours during his climb of Gunung Panti mountain in Johor.

Neo contacted Malaysian Emergency Response Services at around 7pm on 13 Aug for further assistance. Following his request for help, local police and agencies led a search and rescue operation for Neo.

A senior officer of the local fire department, Ibrahim Wahid, then confirmed that Neo managed to find his way out of the forest on his own. Local authorities eventually located him at about 4.20pm on 14 Aug.

Neo was also able to reach the aid control centre, located at the foot of the mountain, in a safe condition. Staff at the area handed him over to the police for further action, Ibrahim said.

Climbers urged to register in advance

Following the incident, local authorities of the area have issued an advisory to climbers intending to explore the mountain range.

According to 8world News, they have advised those intending to climb Gunung Panti mountain to register in advance with the closest police station or the forest bureau for their own safety.

Thankfully, Neo managed to get himself to safety before his situation escalated any further. He could have suffered more severe injuries as a result of the circumstances of the incident.

We can take his ordeal as a reminder to adhere to safety protocols when going out for exploration trips of any forest or mountain ranges.

It is always better to err on the side of safety, especially when in unfamiliar territory.

