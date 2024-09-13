Man throws mattress & TV sets from Bedok Reservoir flat, gets arrested for endangering others

Man waves to camera after throwing mattress from Bedok Reservoir flat

A 28-year-old man was arrested after he threw a number of items from a high floor of a block in Bedok Reservoir.

The incident took place on Thursday (12 Sept) afternoon at Block 608 Bedok Reservoir Road, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A reader tipped off the paper that someone was throwing many items from a unit there, causing a mess on the ground.

Mattress falls from Bedok Reservoir flat, man waves to camera

A video posted by Facebook account Fabrications About Singapore showed a thick mattress emerging from an open window on the eighth floor of the block.

It then fell a considerable distance to the ground, followed by a white sheet of cloth.

The clip also showed a man at the window. Seemingly noticing that he was being recorded, he waved and smiled at the camera.

Two TV sets among items found on the ground

Another video seen by Shin Min showed somebody breaking the window from the inside, causing glass shards to fall out.

It also showed a number of items on the ground and a police cordon set up at the scene.

Reporters who rushed to the location saw a bedsheet and two TV sets on the ground.

Police vehicles and police officers were also there collecting evidence, with some taking photos and others maintaining order.

At about 2.30pm, a man in handcuffs was seen being led to a police car.

28-year-old man arrested over incident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance from the location at about 12.30pm on Thursday (12 Sept).

A 28-year-old man was arrested for a rash act that endangered the life or personal safety of others.

No injuries were reported were reported from the incident.

Police investigations are ongoing.

