Man pleasures himself on MRT & flicks bodily fluids onto woman, gets 3 weeks’ jail

Man touches himself on MRT due to sexual frustration with wife, flicks fluids onto woman

A 57-year-old man in Singapore has received jail time for pleasuring himself on the MRT and flicking his bodily fluids onto a fellow passenger.

On the morning of 5 Feb, Cheng Choong Peng boarded an MRT train at Jurong East and stood behind a woman in the carriage.

During the ride, Cheng reportedly started thinking about his sexual relationship with his wife.

He then got sexually frustrated at the fact that she always told him she was tired when he tried to initiate sex.

Man flicks bodily fluids onto woman’s pants

As such, he unzipped his pants on the train and pleasured himself. Cheng ended up getting bodily fluids on his hands and the train floor.

He flicked the fluids off his hands, which then landed on the pants of the woman in front of him.

Fearing that she would call the police, he decided not to tell her about it.

However, when the victim alighted the train at Outram Park MRT station, she noticed the stains on her clothing.

She suspected that they came from Cheng, who had stood behind her, and lodged a police report.

The police swabbed the fluid stains from her pants and sent them for analysis.

On 20 May, police arrested Cheng.

Victim disgusted by MRT train incident

The 57-year-old man, representing himself in court, pleaded guilty to one count of public nuisance yesterday (2 July).

According to the prosecutor, the victim had felt disgusted and shocked at Cheng’s actions.

The judge handed Cheng a sentence of three weeks in jail.

Public nuisance, committed with the knowledge that it would cause annoyance to the public, comes with a maximum jail time of three months and/or a fine of up to S$2,000.

Previous cases of public nuisance aboard MRT trains include a man who urinated in full view of everyone in the cabin in Jan 2025.

Some passengers even stepped into the urine puddle, which spread as the train moved.

Also read: Drunk man exposes genitals & urinates in train cabin of moving MRT in S’pore, gets 1 week jail

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Aramyan on Canva and zhenkang on Wikimedia Commons, both for illustration purposes only.