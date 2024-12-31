Man from China passes Japanese language proficiency test after watching more than 4,500 Japanese AVs

Man credits watching over 4,500 Japanese AVs for passing Japanese language test

Most people will engage a tutor or attend classes to learn a new language. However, this is not the case for Mr Jakku Song, a man from China who learned Japanese entirely by watching Japanese adult videos (AV).

Mr Song has since gained attention after revealing his unconventional method of mastering Japanese on his YouTube channel.

According to him, by watching 4,545 Japanese AVs, he learned the language on his own.

Through this unconventional way of learning, he passed the N2 level of the Japanese-Language Proficiency Test (JLPT), qualifying for entry into Japanese universities or vocational schools.

No formal Japanese language training

Mr Song has never received any formal Japanese language training, making his feat all the more amazing.

Rather, his deep interest in Japanese AV culture motivated him to learn by immersing himself in extensive viewing and imitation.

A quick browse on his YouTube channel shows that he publishes controversial topics in Japanese. He also calls himself on his Instagram page the “Prince of dirty jokes”, “Asia’s last gentleman” and “China’s most gentle hentai”.

In his latest video, he can be seen lying among a sea of “used” tissues where he shows off his N2 certificate and thanks Japanese AV actresses such as Sola Aoi and Tsukasa Aoi.

He acknowledges them for “teaching” him the Japanese language and then proceeds to “faint” due to “exhaustion”.

The video has since garnered 930,000 views, 32,000 likes and more than a thousand comments.

Netizens congratulate him on achievement

Many Japanese commenters congratulated Mr Song on his achievement through this unique learning method.

One comment said: “N2 is just amazing. AV can also be used for language study.”

Another commenter recognised his hard work: “He looks like he’s joking, but he’s actually a hard worker.”

One commenter saw the funny details in his video and quipped: “Number of tissues equal to language ability.”

Also read: Japanese adult film actress feeds Thai student at school cafeteria & urges another to watch her content

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jakku Song on YouTube.