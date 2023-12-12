M’sian Man Asked About Polygamy In Front Of Wife, Says He Prefers Having Multiple Cars

Man Coolly Says He Prefers Cars In Response To Question About Polygamy

Polygamy can be a pretty sensitive issue to discuss, especially in front of our partners.

One man in Malaysia, though, handled such a question perfectly, even sending his wife into a fit of laughter over his answer.

When asked about his thoughts on polygamy, he said that he preferred owning multiple cars instead.

His quick-witted response has since gone viral, with many TikTok users praising him for his gentlemanly behaviour.

Man says he prefers cars to polygamy

TikTok content creator Ezie Joely RK aka @eziejoelyrk posted footage of the interview on the social media platform.

The video starts with him approaching a couple and raising the recent topic of an influencer who became viral for marrying a second wife.

Holding his small mic specifically to the man in the couple, Ezie asked for their personal opinion on the matter and if they agreed with the practice of polygamy.

With his wife listening attentively for his answer, the man took up the brave task of answering the bold question.

He first shared that he was formerly a commando, having retired 16 years ago.

“For me, I prefer cars [to] wives,” he said. “Because of that I have one wife.”

Grinning widely, the man went on to prove his love for cars by stating that he owned not just one, but three — an Alphard, a Mercedes and a BMW.

At this point, his wife struggled to contain her laughter, covering her mouth while giggling away.

He added that polygamy seems to be a headache to manage, so having other interests would be better.

Overcome with amusement, his wife dodged out of view of the camera. Evidently pleased with his answer, the man smiled and left the interview to catch up with her.

Netizens praise him for witty response

Ezie’s video has since gone viral, with many users expressing their glee over the man’s witty answer.

One user praised him for knowing exactly how to avoid “more headaches”.

Another netizen admired the way the man had an answer ready, to which Ezie joked he was playing it safe.

A viewer also labelled the interviewee a gentleman, clearly impressed by his response.

Indeed, the situation could have gone awry had the retired commando not had such an answer ready.

Fortunately for us — and his wife — he was more than up to the task of handling the tricky issue of polygamy.

What do you think of his answer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

