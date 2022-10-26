Man Poses As Female Gynaecologist To Get Intimate Photos From Women, Jailed 40 Months

Man Poses As Gynaecologist From Gleneagles Online To Trick Women

In 2016, a man decided to pose as a female OB/GYN to get women to send him photos and videos of their private parts.

On Wednesday (26 Oct), Malaysian Ooi Chuen Wei was sentenced to 40 months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to six charges of cheating by personation.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), the 37-year-old tricked 35 women into sending him over 900 images and videos of their private parts between 2018 and 2021.

Man poses as gynaecologist from 2018 to 2021

Ooi’s plan started in late 2016 when he created a Facebook profile posing as a female gynaecologist.

From 2018 to 2021, he carried out his scheme, contacting victims via social media, notes CNA.

He claimed to be a “Dr Janice Lee Yan Hooi” from Gleneagles Medical Centre.

To appear legitimate, he added both men and women as friends on Facebook.

He also created LinkedIn and Instagram accounts with similar information to further his ruse.

Sent victims step-by-step instructions

Ooi introduced himself as Dr Lee from Gleneagles Medical Centre, sending template messages to the victims in Mandarin.

He then offered to share a monthly medical plan for breast and sexual health consultations to the victims, reports The Straits Times (ST).

According to him, Gleneagles Medical Centre “approved” of the plan.

Next, he asked them to submit him recordings of them massaging their private parts, sending them step-by-step instructions on how to do so.

He alleged that the recordings enabled him to diagnose health issues, so he could provide a treatment plan. He then downloaded and saved the videos and photos that the women sent.

Ooi even went as far as to avoid speaking to the victims to avoid blowing his cover.

Crimes revealed in 2021 after a victim grew suspicious

In 2021, his crimes came to light after one of his victims started to grow suspicious.

After conducting research, she discovered that Dr Janice Lee Yan Hooi did not exist at Gleneagles.

Subsequently, she filed a police report, leading to Ooi’s arrest.

Between 2018 and 2021, the 35 victims reportedly sent a total of 919 photos and videos of their private parts to him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor R Arvindren asked for at least 44 months’ jail, saying that there were many victims over the long duration.

Ooi exploited the trust victims had in doctors, making the scheme so believable, he said.

Considering the high number of victims and that the offences happened over a long period of time, the Judge eventually sentenced Ooi to 40 months’ jail.

For his offences, Ooi could have been imprisoned for up to five years, fined, or both.

