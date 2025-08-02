Man in UK proposes to girlfriend 43 times in 7 years, finally gets a ‘yes’

Woman finally agrees to marry man after he proposes to her 43 times

After seven years and on his 43rd try, a man from the United Kingdom (UK) proposes to his girlfriend and finally gets a “yes”.

Luke Wintrip, a 36-year-old tattoo artist, has pulled out all the stops for Sarah, 38, a marketing CEO from Chelmsford, Essex, since 2018.

He proposed in lavish and romantic settings, from a castle in Prague to horseback rides on Jamaican beaches, as well as countless candlelit dinners.

However, Sarah, a mother of three, kept turning him down.

“I knew it was early, but I just knew she was the one,” said Luke, who proposed to his now-wife after just six months of dating.

‘We’d only been together six months’

Sarah explained she was not ready the first time Luke popped the question.

“I loved him, but I didn’t want to say ‘yes’ to something I later retracted,” she said.

Still, Luke remained determined to win her over and kept asking.

On his 42nd attempt, Sarah told him: “Next time you ask, I’m going to say yes, but just you wait.”

She eventually agreed to his proposal one year later

A year later, Luke made his final move in Greenwich, South East London.

Referencing Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), the international benchmark for civil timekeeping, he said:

This is the centre of the world and you are the centre of my world and I want you to marry me.

Sarah finally agreed, remarking that Luke should probably get a Guinness World Record.

“I am grateful he persisted for so long,” added the mother of three.

Newlywed urges women to trust their gut

The couple tied the knot in Jamaica in May.

However, their dream wedding nearly turned into a nightmare when Sarah was rushed to a hospital after a cyst burst in her groin.

Looking back as a happily married woman, Sarah has no doubts about the path she took.

“If they’re the one, they’ll put in the effort,” she said, urging women to follow their instincts.

“You don’t have to say ‘yes’ if you’re not ready. You can say, ‘not right now’.”

