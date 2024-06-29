Man in S’pore pleads guilty to punching 6-year-old boy thinking that he kicked his son

Man in Singapore pleads guilty to punching 6-year-old child

On 28 June, a 53-year-old man pleaded guilty to punching a 6-year-old child.

The man has paid the restitution of S$440.65, the cost of the young boy’s medical treatment.

The assault occurred late last year after the man’s son was kicked by a classmate, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Man sought answers for his son getting kicked

On 18 October 2023, the man and his wife picked up their son at an enrichment centre at around 9pm.

On the drive home, his wife informed him that a teacher had told her that their son was kicked earlier in the day.

The man then returned to the enrichment centre for his wife to question the teacher further. However, his wife informed him that the teacher was unable to tell her exactly what happened.

Hearing this, the man decided to take matters into his own hands.

The man spotted a 6-year-old boy escorted by his grandma leaving the centre. The man confronted the boy, asking if the boy had kicked his son.

Then before anyone could react, the man used his right hand to punch the boy.

Court documents did not say if the young boy was the one who kicked the man’s son.

Paid for medical expenses and will be sentenced on 18 July

According to Deputy Public Prosecutor Eugene Phua, the boy fell over backwards after being punched.

He noted that the boy might have sustained more severe injuries if his head had hit the floor.

At the time, the boy was holding his grandmother’s hand.

The boy went to Bukit Batok Polyclinic the following day. Doctors then said that the boy had no severe injuries.

The man has since fully paid the restitution for the medical expenses, amounting to S$440.65.

After his guilty plea, the man will be sentenced on 18 July. For assaulting a child under 14 years old, the man may be sentenced to jail for up to six years and a fine of S$10,000.

Also read: Filipino man arrested for allegedly punching women, claims he hates ‘beautiful ladies’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Unsplash.