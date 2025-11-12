Man in Thailand eats raw dog meat after killing it, gets taken to the hospital for mental check-up

Man seen killing dog and eating raw meat in Thailand

People in Thailand were left in disbelief after a 48-year-old man in Udon Thani Province reportedly killed a dog and consumed its raw meat.

A delivery worker, who encountered the shocking act on 29 Oct, quickly recorded the incident before leaving the scene.

Following the video’s circulation, authorities from Udon Thani’s local police and public health sectors inspected a house in Village 6, Kut Chap District.

There, they found the man who admitted to the allegations.

Claimed that canine tried to bite him, so he killed it for meat

The man, who had allegedly been drinking since 5am that day, explained that the animal had tried to bite him.

He then used a broom to hit it on the head, and butchered it for meat.

Though he mentioned that he felt pity for the dog, the man said he made merit for it in the morning.

The 48-year-old further informed officials that he has been eating dog meat since childhood.

He explained that these animals had either been hit by cars and brought to him by villagers.

The man claimed that he did not know eating dog meat was illegal and promised to stop.

Brought to hospital for psychiatric assessment

The man was later taken for a psychiatric evaluation at the hospital.

Villagers believe that the man may have a mental condition, and do not plan to press charges as the dog was a stray.

However, for the 24-year-old delivery worker who witnessed the scene, the act was heartbreaking — regardless of whether the animal was a stray.

Authorities plan to provide assistance and care to the man and his family to prevent a recurrence of such an incident.

Featured image adapted from MGR Online.