Man in Thailand gives S$1.2K reward to woman who found monkey doll, it’s his girlfriend’s childhood toy

Man in Thailand gives S$1,200 reward to woman who found sentimental monkey doll

A man from Thailand recently demonstrated how one man’s trash can easily be another man’s treasure.

The man reportedly gave a 30,000 baht (S$1,200) reward to a woman who found a lost monkey doll.

Turns out, the monkey doll belonged to his girlfriend and had accompanied her since she was a child.

Monkey doll goes missing after bar date

On Sunday (16 Feb), the man posted about the lost monkey doll on Facebook.

Featuring a photo of a brown smiling monkey doll, the post said the plush toy was last spotted in the parking lot of Young Sode — a bar in Chiang Rai.

According to Khaosod, the doll had gone missing on Saturday (15 Feb) night. The couple had gone merrymaking at the bar with the monkey in tow.

However, they discovered that the plush toy was missing when they were about to leave the establishment.

As the doll held a lot of sentimental value, the man offered a generous 30,000 baht (S$1,200) reward for the person who reunited them with the soft toy.

In the comments, the man also posted additional photos of the beloved doll accompanying them to various locations.

The post quickly went viral with many locals sharing it to spread the word.

Monkey found a day after post went viral

After a full day and many desperate pleas, the man was reunited with his doll. The woman, who preferred to remain anonymous, had apparently found the doll abandoned near her residence.

The man speculated that someone had taken the doll from the parking lot and left it there. He also thanked the individuals who shared his post and got the word out about the missing doll.

Doll is his girlfriend’s childhood toy

According to Khaosod, the monkey toy was the girlfriend’s childhood toy, thus explaining the generous bounty.

As her mother bought it for her when she was four, the girlfriend was very attached to the seemingly ordinary plush toy.

When they began seeing each other, the man grew fond of the little monkey as well.

Also read: Teen injured in Thailand accident asks for his lost shoes, says they were gift from girlfriend

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.