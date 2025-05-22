Man in Thailand caught riding motorcycle while lying on mattress

Video of man lying on mattress while riding motorcycle goes viral

A man in Thailand went viral after being seen spotted a motorcycle while lying face-down on a mattress.

Last week, TikTok user @usernsm9x412dj uploaded a video showing a motorcycle travelling on the road with its rider lying on a white mattress atop the vehicle.

He was seen clutching the handlebars while occasionally shifting his position.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the incident occurred in Sisaket Province in northeastern Thailand.

Netizens joke that he will likely fall asleep on duty

The video has gone viral, accumulating over 11 million views and entertaining countless internet users.

One netizen curiously asked how the rider managed to shift gears.

Another person jokingly questioned what would happen if he fell asleep during working hours.

One guy quipped that it was his dream job to work and sleep at the same time.

Featured image adapted from @usernsm9x412dj on TikTok.