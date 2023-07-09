Robber Gets Ignored After Asking Nail Salon Customers For Their Money, Leaves In Embarrassment

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Attempts To Rob Nail Salon, Patrons & Staff Ignore Him

For many, going to a nail salon is a way to decompress and pamper oneself. But what if a random man suddenly barges in, demanding money halfway through your manicure?

Well, this attempted robbery actually happened in a nail salon in the United States.

The customers and staff of the store were unbothered when the man yelled at them to give him money.

When no one complied, the man had no choice but to leave in embarrassment.

Nobody reacted to man who attempted to rob a nail salon

According to a post on the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta Facebook page, the incident took place on Monday (3 July). It happened at a nail salon called Nail1st, in the city of Atlanta in Georgia, United States.

In the surveillance footage accompanying the post, women are chatting and laughing at the nail salon when a man barged into the shop.

He wore a blue hat, sunglasses, a black T-shirt, and blue jeans.

The man then demanded the people in the shop to “get down and give me your money”. However, no one budged.

They just stared at the man while he continued yelling for them to get on the ground and surrender their cash. Hilariously, a man who appeared to be the shopkeeper even answered a call on their landline while all that was going down.

One of the women stood up and backed out of the store while giving the wannabe robber a dirty look.

He even got close to a woman in an orange top, shouting, “Where’s my money?” but she just looked away.

Dejected, the man walked out of the storefront.

If he had a tail, it probably would have been between his legs at this point.

Suspect fled in a silver car, local police appeal for information

Per the Facebook post, the man fled the vicinity in a silver sedan.

As investigations into the case are ongoing, the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit are appealing for assistance from the public.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to the police department. Those who can provide helpful details will be eligible for a reward of up to US$2,000 (S$2,699.80).

If anything, this curious case highlights the importance of remaining calm when witnessing a crime.

The wannabe robber was unsuccessful simply because no one followed his demands, and they all remained collected.

