Man Seen Rollerblading On Left Lane Of CTE, Car Brakes To Avoid Hitting Him

Man Rollerblading On CTE Moves To Road Shoulder Only After Narrow Miss

Even though cyclists are not allowed on expressways, some are occasionally seen tempting fate by cycling there anyway.

While we’ve not managed to stop cyclists yet, it now appears that motorists on expressways may face another danger — rollerbladers.

Well, one rollerblader, at least, who was seen in action on the far-left lane of the Central Expressway (CTE).

His actions caused a car behind him to brake to avoid hitting him.

Precarious incident caught by dashcam

The precarious incident was caught on in a dashcam video shared by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook on Friday (6 May).

According to the timestamp, it occurred at 7.04am that same day.

The man, dressed in a blue T-shirt and dark berms, could be seen on the far-left lane of the four-lane carriageway just before Exit 6 leading to Bukit Timah Road.

He was swerving from side to side on his inline skates, causing a clear obstruction to motorists using the expressway.

Car brakes to avoid hitting him

In fact, a white car could be seen approaching the rollerblader from behind.

This could have led to a potentially bad outcome for the man, who didn’t appear to be wearing any bodily protection — not even a helmet.

Thankfully, the car braked to avoid hitting him, as evidenced by its brake lights coming on.

The rollerblader also proceeded to move onto the road shoulder.

Rollerblader slows down on road shoulder

After the near-miss, the rollerblader stopped swerving from side to side and slowed down on the road shoulder.

He also briefly turned his head to the right and appeared to be wearing a mask below his chin.

However, he seemed unperturbed by nearly being knocked down by a car.

Pedestrians not allowed on expressways

According to the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA’s) One Motoring website, bicycles, power-assisted bicycles (PABs) and all sorts of personal mobility devices (PMDs) are not allowed on expressways.

Needless to say, pedestrians are also barred from these roads.

However, the website doesn’t explicitly mention rollerbladers — probably because they would likely be considered pedestrians.

Thus, rollerbladers are ostensibly banned from expressways too.

A death-defying stunt

No matter how good you are at rollerblading, doing it on the expressway is extremely disruptive and dangerous, even on the shoulder.

Whatever the man was in a hurry or just ignorant, the death-defying stunt could have had serious consequences not just for him but motorists too.

With cars zooming by at an average of 90km/h, any emergency braking may cause a pile-up.

Hopefully, the rollerblader will take heed of this warning and refrain from attempting this again.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.